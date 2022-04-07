CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) vs. EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Financial Analysis

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CPI Aerostructures and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

EHang has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.95%. Given EHang’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than CPI Aerostructures.

Profitability

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CPI Aerostructures N/A N/A N/A EHang -555.71% -67.06% -47.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CPI Aerostructures and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CPI Aerostructures $87.58 million 0.38 -$3.65 million $0.23 11.74 EHang $8.91 million 75.48 -$49.27 million ($0.88) -13.94

CPI Aerostructures has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CPI Aerostructures, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CPI Aerostructures beats EHang on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles. The company was founded by Arthur August in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.

EHang Company Profile (Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited has a strategic partnership with Shenzhen Expressway Operation Development Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

