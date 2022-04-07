Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 880 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Argus increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 635,585 shares of company stock worth $57,204,925. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.