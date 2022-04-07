Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 375 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after buying an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $448.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.38. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

