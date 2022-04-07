Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.11 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

