Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 335 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

