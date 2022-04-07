Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 259.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.21. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

