Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 120 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 110,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $95.71 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $93.92.

