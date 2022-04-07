Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 150.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cowen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $647.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. Cowen has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $453.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.52 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cowen will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $900,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $287,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 315,248 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $9,229,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $4,638,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $3,002,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.