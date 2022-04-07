Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target Lowered to €72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($81.32) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Covestro from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Covestro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.