Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.29.

COUP stock opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.20.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

