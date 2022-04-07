Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) & eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Critical Contrast

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Coupa Software has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coupa Software and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupa Software 0 10 11 0 2.52 eGain 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coupa Software currently has a consensus target price of $134.17, indicating a potential upside of 31.18%. eGain has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Given Coupa Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Coupa Software is more favorable than eGain.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coupa Software and eGain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupa Software $725.29 million 10.59 -$379.04 million ($5.14) -19.90 eGain $78.29 million 4.66 $6.96 million $0.09 128.79

eGain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Coupa Software and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupa Software -52.26% -14.13% -4.29% eGain 3.59% 6.38% 2.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of eGain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Coupa Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of eGain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

eGain beats Coupa Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

