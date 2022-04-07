Costco Wholesale Co. Same-Store Sales Increase by 17.2% in March, Shares Climb by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) same store sales increased by 17.2% in the month of March. Costco Wholesale’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.21.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $584.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $533.88 and its 200 day moving average is $516.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $259.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $357.61 and a 12-month high of $586.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.