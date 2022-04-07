CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 667 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $114,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

CRVL stock opened at $168.90 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $213.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.97.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRVL. TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 5,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,609,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CorVel by 1,139.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

