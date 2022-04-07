Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$452.10 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

