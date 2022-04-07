Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.
Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cortexyme by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cortexyme (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.