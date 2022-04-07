Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.86

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.86 and last traded at $33.94, with a volume of 113252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Get Corning alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 543,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 878,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.