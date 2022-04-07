Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CLM opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 82,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

