Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. Equities analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.