Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.83.
Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.29.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 318,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 126.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.39% of the company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
