Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMMC shares. CIBC cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

CMMC traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 456,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,757. The company has a market cap of C$736.27 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$5.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Strickland sold 198,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.77, for a total transaction of C$746,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,175,486. Also, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$572,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,674,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$139,903,149.75. In the last three months, insiders have sold 703,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,367.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

