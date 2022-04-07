Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Convey Holding Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

Shares of Convey Holding Parent stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.50. 119,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Convey Holding Parent has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $12,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Convey Holding Parent by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 725,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 472,597 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

