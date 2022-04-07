Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTSDF. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

