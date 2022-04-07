Contrasting Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) & Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF – Get Rating) and Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Spirit Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A Spirit Airlines -14.63% -19.70% -4.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Thai Airways International Public and Spirit Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and Spirit Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.00 -$387.77 million N/A N/A Spirit Airlines $3.23 billion 0.88 -$472.57 million ($4.54) -5.79

Thai Airways International Public has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit Airlines.

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Airways International Public (Get Rating)

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc. in 1992. Spirit Airlines, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

