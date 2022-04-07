Contrasting Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 HEXO 1 4 3 0 2.25

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of 8.00, indicating a potential upside of 661.90%. HEXO has a consensus target price of $4.24, indicating a potential upside of 640.17%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than HEXO.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and HEXO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -4.57 HEXO $97.00 million 2.26 -$90.13 million ($2.44) -0.23

HEXO has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% HEXO -555.46% -22.43% -13.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HEXO beats Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names. HEXO Corp. has a strategic alliance with Tilray Brands, Inc. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changed its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

