Contrasting Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) & Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Oncology Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $271.88 million 3.81 -$107.66 million ($0.62) -8.15 Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.83 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hims & Hers Health.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health -39.60% -24.28% -20.18% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hims & Hers Health and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 0 4 3 0 2.43 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 94.72%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, biotin, and collagen protein supplements in the wellness category; moisturizer, serums, and face wash in the skincare category; condoms, climax delay spray and wipes, vibrators, and lubricants in the sexual health and wellness category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. In addition, it offers medical consultation services, as well as health and wellness products through wholesale partners. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

