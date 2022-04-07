Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Continental Resources posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $10.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

NYSE:CLR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $63,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,814 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.