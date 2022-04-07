Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Trading 5.5% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $246.50 and last traded at $244.55. 33,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 703,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.81.

The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of -772.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.46 and a 200 day moving average of $228.44.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.