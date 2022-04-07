Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $231.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.44. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

