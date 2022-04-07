Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $268.32.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $231.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of -772.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -310.00%.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

