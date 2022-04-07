Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ED traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,677. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $98.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

