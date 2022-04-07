ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $107.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. Notably, ConocoPhillips has revised its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders higher. The new guidance is at $8 billion, reflecting an increase from the prior projection of $7 billion. Its balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry it belongs to. However, the company is exposed to oil price volatility since the coronavirus pandemic is still not over. Also, it has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

COP opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

