ConocoPhillips (COP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP):

4/5/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. Notably, ConocoPhillips has revised its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders higher. The new guidance is at $8 billion, reflecting an increase from the prior projection of $7 billion. Its balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry it belongs to. However, the company is exposed to oil price volatility since the coronavirus pandemic is still not over. Also, it has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing costs and expenses over the past few quarters, adversely affecting the income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

3/31/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/24/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $106.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $131.00.

3/14/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

3/7/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – ConocoPhillips was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With the acquisition of Shell Enterprises’ Delaware basin position, ConocoPhillips has strengthened its position in the Permian. With the $9.5 billion in a cash transaction, COP has acquired roughly 225,000 net acres and producing properties in Texas. In 2022, the company expects its production at roughly 1.8 MMBoE/D, suggesting an improvement from 1.5 MMBoE/D last year. Also, ConocoPhillips revised higher its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders. The new guidance is at $8 billion. Consequently, ConocoPhillips is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

COP opened at $97.54 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

