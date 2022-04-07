Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

