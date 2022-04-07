Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Gap Down to $34.34

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.34, but opened at $33.52. Conagra Brands shares last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 144,477 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after purchasing an additional 430,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,695,000 after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.