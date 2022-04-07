Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $22,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,093,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,013,000 after purchasing an additional 154,454 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after buying an additional 208,238 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.7% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,244,000 after buying an additional 182,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,861,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,457,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 368,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. CL King boosted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.