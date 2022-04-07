Comparing Universal (NYSE:UVV) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB)

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Universal and Seaboard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal 4.83% 8.02% 4.43% Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Universal and Seaboard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Universal pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Seaboard pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Universal pays out 77.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Seaboard pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal has raised its dividend for 51 consecutive years. Universal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Universal has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaboard has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal and Seaboard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal $1.98 billion 0.73 $87.41 million $4.02 14.73 Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.54 $570.00 million $490.36 8.77

Seaboard has higher revenue and earnings than Universal. Seaboard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Universal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Seaboard shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Universal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Seaboard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seaboard beats Universal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, natural wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless, and pipe tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke. Further, it provides a various value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable and fruit-based ingredients for the food and beverage end markets, as well as provides water pipe style leaf tobacco; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Seaboard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel. The CT&M segment sources, transports, and markets wheat, corn, soybeans, soybean meal, and other commodities; and produces wheat flour, maize meal, manufactured feed, and oilseed crush commodities. The Marine segment provides cargo shipping services in the United States, as well as in 26 countries in the Caribbean, and Central and South America; dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment; and operates a terminal and an off-port warehouse for cargo consolidation and temporary storage. As of December 31, 2021, this segment operated through a fleet of 20 chartered and 4 owned vessels. The Sugar and Alcohol segment produces and sells sugar and alcohol; and generates and sells energy through its 51-megawatt cogeneration power plant that is fueled by sugarcane by-products, natural gas, and other biomass. The Power segment operates as an independent power producer that generates electricity for the power grid in the Dominican Republic. The Turkey segment produces and processes organic turkey products to retail stores, foodservice outlets, and industrial entities, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. The company also processes and sells jalapeÃ±o peppers. Seaboard Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.

