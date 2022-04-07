Comparing Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) & Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) and Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.68 $6.12 million $1.03 11.70 Riverview Bancorp $59.43 million 2.82 $10.47 million $0.95 7.95

Riverview Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Riverview Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magyar Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riverview Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Riverview Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riverview Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.89%. Given Riverview Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riverview Bancorp is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Dividends

Magyar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Riverview Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Magyar Bancorp pays out 11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riverview Bancorp pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Riverview Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Riverview Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Riverview Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 20.65% 8.18% 0.82% Riverview Bancorp 34.09% 13.37% 1.29%

Summary

Riverview Bancorp beats Magyar Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans, and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it is involved in the provision of mortgage brokerage and mortgage loan servicing activities, as well as offers asset management services consisting of trust, estate planning, and investment management services. The company operates through a network of 18 branch offices in Camas, Washougal, Stevenson, White Salmon, Battle Ground, Goldendale, and Vancouver, Washington and Portland, Gresham, Tualatin, and Aumsville, Oregon. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

