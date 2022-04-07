Comparing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exact Sciences and Guardant Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 6.77 -$595.63 million ($3.46) -19.86 Guardant Health $373.65 million 19.66 -$405.67 million ($4.00) -18.03

Guardant Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guardant Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exact Sciences and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 2 10 0 2.83 Guardant Health 0 1 11 0 2.92

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $121.92, suggesting a potential upside of 77.44%. Guardant Health has a consensus target price of $138.40, suggesting a potential upside of 91.93%. Given Guardant Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Guardant Health shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Guardant Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -33.71% -16.95% -8.89% Guardant Health -108.57% -53.91% -17.77%

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients. It is also developing LUNAR-2 test for the early detection of colorectal cancer in asymptomatic individuals eligible; and GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers seeking to connect patients tested with the Guardant360 assay with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical trials. In addition, the company offers Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Guardant360 tissue genotyping product; and Guardant-19 for use in the detection of the novel coronavirus. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

