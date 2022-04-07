Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYH. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

CYH opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

