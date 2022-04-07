Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE opened at $53.64 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.