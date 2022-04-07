Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS opened at $124.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $1,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,010,625 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

