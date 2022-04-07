Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products;

