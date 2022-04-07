Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 962 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MercadoLibre news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,163.97 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $858.99 and a one year high of $1,970.13. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,090.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,278.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,753.42.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

