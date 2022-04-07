Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 51,942 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

GAB stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.