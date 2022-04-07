Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 19,569 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $84.78 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $87.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33.

