Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 21.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 69,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,366,000 after buying an additional 263,460 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 149,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $87.76. 168,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,208. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.