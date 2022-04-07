Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.09. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$2.01, with a volume of 22,181 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 24.52 and a current ratio of 24.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.29.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares; and the Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

