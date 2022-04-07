Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.24, but opened at $19.87. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 15,978 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $696.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

