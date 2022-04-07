Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Shares of CGNT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.43. 34,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,973. The company has a market cap of $490.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.34. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cognyte Software by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

