Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CGNT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 2,792,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,973. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a market cap of $494.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 476.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 260,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 57.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 56,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNT. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

