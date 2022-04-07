CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Shares Up 2.3%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 64,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 78,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

